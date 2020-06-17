Ken VissDec 5, 1949 - Jun 10, 2020Ken was born to Ed and Hermina Viss on December 5 ,1949. He grew up in Ripon, California with his parents and 4 siblings, Lori Bulthuis, Ed Viss, Tom Viss and Irene Viss. When he was 28 years old he married the love of his life Laurie Enserink, and they had 3 beautiful children together. Ken was easy going, and a hard worker. He began working for den Dulk poultry when he was 17, and worked there until his passing. He enjoyed his days in his feed truck, watching the sunrise on his route to Watsonville, or stopping off for coffee at Casa De Fruita.He loved old cars, motorcycles, good coffee, and great conversation. He was a man of routine. Every Saturday morning, rain or shine he would be out at the local coffee shop with his friends. The things that he was most proud of were his children, and grandchildren.When Ken gave his speech at his daughters wedding he spoke so many beautiful words, but one tiny phrase stood out, he said "it takes a village." In that moment he was talking about raising his daughter, but when you looked around at the village of people that surrounded him, you quickly realized that it takes an incredible man to build a village like that! It is amazing that one tiny phrase can say so much about the kind of person that he was.Ken had a servants heart through and through. If anyone was ever in need Ken was the first one there to help, every time. If you needed advice, his words were always kind and always wise. If you needed to talk, his ears never got tired of listening. He loved everyone exactly as they were. His love for Christ, and his passion for people overflowed through him each day. The part about him that was the most special was the fact that he didn't even know he was doing it. His gentle spirit and humble heart made him the man that we all knew and loved. His smile never ceased to brighten even the dimmest of rooms, and he was always waiting with a wave or a big hug. He enjoyed life until his very last breath. He was called home to be with Jesus, and his wife Laurie, on June 10, 2020. His spirit will continue to live on though His 3 Children, John, Ryan (his wife Jami) and Jessica (her husband Joey) and his 5 grandchildren Mason, Brayden, Owen, Avery, Noah, and the wonderful village that surrounded him.Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Viss family. John will be laid to rest at Ripon Cemetery during a private service.