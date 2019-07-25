Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Lee Mohler. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Service 10:00 AM Big Valley Grace Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Lee Mohler

1983-2019

Kevin Lee Mohler was born at Drs. Medical Center on July 7, 1983 to his parents Sam & Carol Mohler of Modesto. He passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 36. He is survived by his parents, 2 brothers Kyle & Scott, Uncle Jim Barton & wife Rachael, Uncle John Barton & wife Kathleen, Aunt Sally Bowman & her husband Daniel, Aunt Shirley Davison & 12 cousins, as well as numerous family & friends.

At around the age of 10 months his parents began to notice he was not doing age appropriate things. At 11 months Drs. Recommended Kevin be evaluated @ Univ. of Ca, SF. After several days of testing & observation, no physical abnormalities were detected. Kevin then began a life of Special Education @ 18 months of age & attended several special needs programs until age 19. At age 19 he was placed in a care home in Lockeford. Ca. After a brief stay, he was transferred to Casa Del Rios in Stockton where he lived until his death.

Kevin was active in a day program & enjoyed doing tasks & helping the staff both at his day program and Casa Del Rios. Kevin had been suffering from seizures in the past couple of years. On June 28, 2019 while at his day program, Kevin had a seizure while walking, fell & hit his head resulting in a brain bleed. He was hospitalized in Stockton for 1 day, then transferred to Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael where he received additional treatment. After making good progress towards recovery @ Mercy San Juan, he was transferred to a re-hab facility. He recovered well & was scheduled to be released back to his regular care home within a few days. As we were preparing to return back to Modesto on Sunday, July 21 after visiting, Kevin suffered a Grand Mal seizure.

He passed away in his mothers loving hands. Both of his parents were able visit with him on that day and have a special time with him. Instead of returning back to his earthly home, God called him to his eternal home. Visitation will be Thurs. July 25 from 4:00 -8:00 PM at Salas Bros. Funeral Home, Modesto. Service's to be held @ Big Valley Grace Church, Modesto Ca. July 26 @ 10.00 A.M.

Any remembrances may be made to:Casa Del Rios Habilation Services 5541 Solari Ranch Rd. Stockton, Ca. 95215

