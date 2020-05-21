Kevin Mark MelloApril 29, 1960 - May 10, 2020Kevin Mark Mello, age 60 passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Kevin was born April 29, 1960 in California to Billie Mello and Edmund J. Mello.Kevin is survived by; son Kenneth Mello; daughter Jennifer Mello; step daughter Lyndsay Lund; and step son Kyle St. John; mother Billie Mello and father Edmund J. Mello; brother Keith Mello; aunt Betty Harbour.Kevin was preceded in death by his wife Teresa Mello.Kevin will be remembered by his love for hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family.