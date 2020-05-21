Kevin Mello
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Mark Mello
April 29, 1960 - May 10, 2020
Kevin Mark Mello, age 60 passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Kevin was born April 29, 1960 in California to Billie Mello and Edmund J. Mello.
Kevin is survived by; son Kenneth Mello; daughter Jennifer Mello; step daughter Lyndsay Lund; and step son Kyle St. John; mother Billie Mello and father Edmund J. Mello; brother Keith Mello; aunt Betty Harbour.
Kevin was preceded in death by his wife Teresa Mello.
Kevin will be remembered by his love for hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved