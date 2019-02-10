Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lillian Alice, Giuntoli

August 21, 1924 - February 2, 2019

Lillian passed away on February 2, 2019 in Turlock, at the age of 94. She was born on August 21, 1924 at the home of her late parents John and Sylvia Richina in Oakdale California. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Evelyn, Virginia, Ida, Eileen, and her brother Billy.

Lillian went to school in Oakdale where she was a classmate of her future husband Adolph Giuntoli and she graduated from Oakdale Union High School in 1944. Adolph would help Lillian's father on his ranch from time to time and it was there that Lillian and Adolph rekindled their relationship, she accepted his hand in marriage and the two were married on December 30, 1951 at Saint Francis of Rome Catholic Church in Riverbank. They resided in Riverbank for over 65 years, until the passing of Adolph in March 2017.

During her years in Riverbank, Lillian was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She made sure her home and garden was neat and orderly and was passionate about decorating for the holidays. Lillian's cooking was second to none, she enjoyed preserving fresh fruits and vegetables and will be remembered for her home made ravioli and biscotti cookies.

Lillian was very proud of her three children and loved nothing better than to spend time with them and their families. For approximately ten years, every day she would oversee a group of young paperboys folding papers and organizing their routes in her garage for the Modesto Bee. She spent over forty years working along side Adolph on their family ranch in Escalon, she will be admired for her work ethic and her inner strength down to her last breathe.

Lillian is survived by her children Laurence Giuntoli (Diane), Edward Giuntoli (Gretta), and Janet Lovelace (Dale), Eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. We all will miss her dearly along with her strong will, little eyebrow lifts, her hand gestures, but most of all, her beautiful smile.



A visitation will be held on Thursday February 14, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 425 North Soderquist road in Turlock. A graveside service will be held at the Saint John's Cemetery in Escalon on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00am.

www.cvobituaries.com



Lillian Alice, GiuntoliAugust 21, 1924 - February 2, 2019Lillian passed away on February 2, 2019 in Turlock, at the age of 94. She was born on August 21, 1924 at the home of her late parents John and Sylvia Richina in Oakdale California. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Evelyn, Virginia, Ida, Eileen, and her brother Billy.Lillian went to school in Oakdale where she was a classmate of her future husband Adolph Giuntoli and she graduated from Oakdale Union High School in 1944. Adolph would help Lillian's father on his ranch from time to time and it was there that Lillian and Adolph rekindled their relationship, she accepted his hand in marriage and the two were married on December 30, 1951 at Saint Francis of Rome Catholic Church in Riverbank. They resided in Riverbank for over 65 years, until the passing of Adolph in March 2017.During her years in Riverbank, Lillian was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She made sure her home and garden was neat and orderly and was passionate about decorating for the holidays. Lillian's cooking was second to none, she enjoyed preserving fresh fruits and vegetables and will be remembered for her home made ravioli and biscotti cookies.Lillian was very proud of her three children and loved nothing better than to spend time with them and their families. For approximately ten years, every day she would oversee a group of young paperboys folding papers and organizing their routes in her garage for the Modesto Bee. She spent over forty years working along side Adolph on their family ranch in Escalon, she will be admired for her work ethic and her inner strength down to her last breathe.Lillian is survived by her children Laurence Giuntoli (Diane), Edward Giuntoli (Gretta), and Janet Lovelace (Dale), Eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. We all will miss her dearly along with her strong will, little eyebrow lifts, her hand gestures, but most of all, her beautiful smile.A visitation will be held on Thursday February 14, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 425 North Soderquist road in Turlock. A graveside service will be held at the Saint John's Cemetery in Escalon on Friday February 15, 2019 at 11:00am. Funeral Home Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 632-1018 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close