Marion Embert Lovig

May 8, 1926 – Feb 9, 2019

Marion Embert Lovig passed away on February 9, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1926 in Blue Earth, Minnesota to loving parents Nels and Agnes Lovig. At 92 years old Marion had been a resident of Modesto for 51 years. For many years he worked as a barber instructor for Mohler Barber College in Oakland, Stockton, and Sacramento. He enjoyed tending his garden and sharing produce with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 68 years, Patricia, his parents, and his brothers, Luther Lovig and Arvid Lovig. Marion is survived by his children Jane (Ken) Kauffman of Modesto, Ned Lovig of Oakland, and Claudia (Barry) Courtney of Modesto; grandchildren Rebecca and Gregory Kauffman of Modesto, Rebecca Harrington of Oakland, Jennifer Peterson of Brentwood, Daniel Lovig of Oakland, Kellie McDougal of Cambridge, MA, and Matt Courtney of Williamsburg, VA; as well as four great-grandchildren. "Thank you for your unselfish devotion to mom and our family. We love you."

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Lovig Family. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Acacia Memorial Park in Modesto, CA. Donations in Marion's honor can be made to CrossPoint Community Church, 1301 12th Street, Modesto, CA 95354.

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

