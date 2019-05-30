Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie Louise Elgen Twisselman

Aug 31, 1943 - May 26, 2019

Minnie Louise Elgen Twisselman was born on August 31st, 1943 and entered into eternal rest peacefully on May 26th, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Louise was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Gertrude and John Elgen and grew up in Modesto, California. Louise had 5 siblings; James, Larry, Don Elgen, Debbie Chrisco and Phyllis Caudle. Louise married her high school sweetheart Benjamin Herman Twisselman on May 8, 1960. Louise had a Love of old cars and shiny beautiful things. She loved her jewelry and car shows, she loved to travel and go to NASCAR races but more than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Louise was always involved in the Casterlin school and helping out the local children, in many ways she was a grandma to her entire community around Blocksburg. Louise is survived by her husband Herman Benjamin Twisselman. Three children John Twisselman Sr, Tonya Jennings , and Karl Ketchum. Ten grandchildren Johnny Twisselman Jr, Olivia Twisselman, Gretchen Twisselman , Melissa Luttrell, Jack Parvis, Clark Parvis, Tonya

