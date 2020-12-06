Modesta Utley

November 11, 2020

Modesto, California - Modesta Utley, 89 years young, loved her family, friends, chicks and her garden. Born in Guimaras Phillipines, she immigrated to the USA in 1952. She lived out the American Dream by working hard each and every day. She loved California. She lived in the Bay Area then Oakdale Riverbank area for more than 50 years. A talented cook, she immediately made everyone feel at home in her kitchen. Everyone who knew her loved her.

She joins her husband, John M Utley, her parents, family and friends in heaven. She is survived by daughter, Vicetta Utley, grandson Manuel Macedo and great-grandchild due in January, granddaughter MaryAnn Wiltshire, husband Tom and great-granddaughter Alice Grace, the apple of her eye. She is also survived by her beloved nieces as well as dear family and friends. There will be no services per her wishes.





