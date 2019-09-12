Orlando N. Cardona
July 7, 1941-September 8, 2019
Orlando "Dan" N. Cardona, 78, of Modesto, California, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Orlando was born July 7, 1941, in Manila, Philippines. He graduated from high school at the age of 14. Years later, he graduated from University of the East, Philippines. In Oct. 1968, he became a Certified Public Accountant, and worked in the Finance fields as Finance Mgr, Chief Accountant, Auditor Controller, Executive VP, and President in the Philippines. He worked as an Accountant for Stan County, Auditor Controller Dept., for 17 years.
Orlando is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosario; children, Nathaniel (Bernadette), Rosemarie (Robert), Joel, and James; grandchildren, Amanda, Ezekiel, Jonathan, Daniel, Samuel, Joel, and Claresarose; great-grandchildren, Lillyana and Brayden, all of Modesto, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.
Viewing will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 PM at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 12. Funeral mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 13, at 10:00 am; Orlando will be laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
