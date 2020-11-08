Phyllis Rae (Nutcher) TornquistJune 14, 1929 - October 28, 2020Phyllis Tornquist peacefully passed away of natural causes at the age of 91 in Turlock, CA. Phyllis was born to Ray and Mary Nutcher in Irwin City / Hilmar, CA. She attended and graduated from Hilmar schools. It was there she met and then married Bob Tornquist in1950. During their 62 years of marriage, they lived in Hilmar, Merced and Turlock raising five children. Phyllis worked in the downtown JC Penney store before beginning many years at State Savings Bank in Turlock.Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Tornquist, and three brothers; Howard, Steve and Arthur Nutcher of Merced, Ca. She is survived by two sisters; Mary Wallace and Carol Kellogg of Merced CA. Phyllis will be missed by four surviving sons and spouses; John (Laura), Albert (Jonette), Phillip (Laura), Richard (Debbie) Tornquist and daughter Marilyn (Carl) Wheeler. Phyllis was blessed with and loved by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Phyllis was laid to rest in a private ceremony in the North Hilmar Cemetery on November 4, 2020. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Cypress Assisted Living Facility for their attentive care and loving treatment of Phyllis during this difficult time.