1/1
Phyllis Tornquist
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Rae (Nutcher) Tornquist
June 14, 1929 - October 28, 2020
Phyllis Tornquist peacefully passed away of natural causes at the age of 91 in Turlock, CA. Phyllis was born to Ray and Mary Nutcher in Irwin City / Hilmar, CA. She attended and graduated from Hilmar schools. It was there she met and then married Bob Tornquist in1950. During their 62 years of marriage, they lived in Hilmar, Merced and Turlock raising five children. Phyllis worked in the downtown JC Penney store before beginning many years at State Savings Bank in Turlock.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Tornquist, and three brothers; Howard, Steve and Arthur Nutcher of Merced, Ca. She is survived by two sisters; Mary Wallace and Carol Kellogg of Merced CA. Phyllis will be missed by four surviving sons and spouses; John (Laura), Albert (Jonette), Phillip (Laura), Richard (Debbie) Tornquist and daughter Marilyn (Carl) Wheeler. Phyllis was blessed with and loved by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was laid to rest in a private ceremony in the North Hilmar Cemetery on November 4, 2020. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Cypress Assisted Living Facility for their attentive care and loving treatment of Phyllis during this difficult time.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star & Modesto Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service
286 West Main
Turlock, CA 953804814
2096344904
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Norton & Dias Funeral Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved