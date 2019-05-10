Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bell Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Bell Wallace

July 10, 1951 – April 14, 2019

Bob passed unexpectedly while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. He was 67 years old. Bob was born in Redwood City, CA and moved to the valley at a young age. He attended Robert's Ferry Grammar School and graduated from Hughson High School in 1969.

Bob had a successful career in construction as owner of Wallace Construction in Turlock, building numerous apartment and condominium projects. A passion came to life when Bob opened Timberline Sports Shop in Turlock, specializing in quality ski and sports equipment. In 1994, Bob joined JP Ranches in Ballico, overseeing almond and cattle operations.

Bob worked hard and played even harder. He lived life to the fullest every day. Bob knew no strangers, and loved all the friends he made over the years. He loved his family and loved to travel.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Tickenoff Wallace and her sons Ben and Tommy Tickenoff (Tara) and Tommy's children Taylen and Weston. Bob is also survived by his son Brian Matthew Wallace (fiancé Elena Roemer) of Oakland, CA, brothers Blair Wallace (Sasha Spiegel, daughter Mikaela) of Tahoe City, CA, Donald Wallace (husband Michael Boockholdt and son Wallace Zumini) of Groveland CA, sister Casey Wright (Rich), daughter Megan Guebert (Christian) of Eldorado Hills, extended ranch family include Gail and Ted Pitts-Thorn, Jennifer Pitts-Pacheco, and Justine Pitts. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert Wallace Jr. and mother Helen Anne (Gourley) Wallace.

Celebration of Life will be held on June 29. Details of the event and photos of Bob's life can be found at



Robert Bell WallaceJuly 10, 1951 – April 14, 2019Bob passed unexpectedly while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. He was 67 years old. Bob was born in Redwood City, CA and moved to the valley at a young age. He attended Robert's Ferry Grammar School and graduated from Hughson High School in 1969.Bob had a successful career in construction as owner of Wallace Construction in Turlock, building numerous apartment and condominium projects. A passion came to life when Bob opened Timberline Sports Shop in Turlock, specializing in quality ski and sports equipment. In 1994, Bob joined JP Ranches in Ballico, overseeing almond and cattle operations.Bob worked hard and played even harder. He lived life to the fullest every day. Bob knew no strangers, and loved all the friends he made over the years. He loved his family and loved to travel.He is survived by his wife Beverly Tickenoff Wallace and her sons Ben and Tommy Tickenoff (Tara) and Tommy's children Taylen and Weston. Bob is also survived by his son Brian Matthew Wallace (fiancé Elena Roemer) of Oakland, CA, brothers Blair Wallace (Sasha Spiegel, daughter Mikaela) of Tahoe City, CA, Donald Wallace (husband Michael Boockholdt and son Wallace Zumini) of Groveland CA, sister Casey Wright (Rich), daughter Megan Guebert (Christian) of Eldorado Hills, extended ranch family include Gail and Ted Pitts-Thorn, Jennifer Pitts-Pacheco, and Justine Pitts. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert Wallace Jr. and mother Helen Anne (Gourley) Wallace.Celebration of Life will be held on June 29. Details of the event and photos of Bob's life can be found at www.BobBellWallace.com . In lieu of flowers the family is asking you donate to the Modesto Society for Disabilities or a . Published in the Modesto Bee on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations