Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Jack Camacho

Aug 7, 1932 - Jun 30, 2019

Robert "Bob" Jack Camacho passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 in Modesto at the age of 86. Bob was born on August 7, 1932 in Sonora, California to Frank and Mary Camacho. Bob grew up in Tuolumne where he graduated from Summerville High School. Bob enlisted in the Navy after graduation and he spent several years traveling the world on two ships, USS Pittsburgh CA72 and the USS Summit County 1146. Bob was incredibly proud of his military service. After he was discharged, Bob went to work as a boiler operator for Libby Owens Ford Glass Company, where he worked for over 30 years. While there he was a volunteer member of their fire brigade. Bob was also a member of the VFW in Ripon, a member of the Moose Lodge in Modesto where he went dancing every week. He also belonged to the PFSA and the Brotherhood of St. Anthony Portuguese Lodges. Above all else, Bob loved his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, partner and friend.

Bob is survived by his loving partner of over 20 years, Maxine Hadley, his sons, Mark Hughes (Pam) and Jon Camacho (Cindy), his step-daughters, Susan Hadley and Sabrina Hadley, his grandchildren, Jeremy Camacho (Michelle) and Nathan Camacho (Amanda) and his step-grandchildren, Brandie, Arianna and Oliver and his great grandchildren, Kaiden, Liliana and Hannah along with several nieces and nephews. Bob also leaves behind his siblings, Charlie Camacho (Jane) and Mary Camacho and his former wife and longtime friend, Joan Flowers.

Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Camacho family. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, July 18th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with recitation of the rosary beginning at 6:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, July 19th at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon followed by Committal at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the VFW in Ripon. Bob's family would like to thank his caregiver, Susan Truley for her upmost professionalism and compassion, we are truly thankful for all you did for Bob.

www.cvobituaries.com



Robert "Bob" Jack CamachoAug 7, 1932 - Jun 30, 2019Robert "Bob" Jack Camacho passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 in Modesto at the age of 86. Bob was born on August 7, 1932 in Sonora, California to Frank and Mary Camacho. Bob grew up in Tuolumne where he graduated from Summerville High School. Bob enlisted in the Navy after graduation and he spent several years traveling the world on two ships, USS Pittsburgh CA72 and the USS Summit County 1146. Bob was incredibly proud of his military service. After he was discharged, Bob went to work as a boiler operator for Libby Owens Ford Glass Company, where he worked for over 30 years. While there he was a volunteer member of their fire brigade. Bob was also a member of the VFW in Ripon, a member of the Moose Lodge in Modesto where he went dancing every week. He also belonged to the PFSA and the Brotherhood of St. Anthony Portuguese Lodges. Above all else, Bob loved his family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, partner and friend.Bob is survived by his loving partner of over 20 years, Maxine Hadley, his sons, Mark Hughes (Pam) and Jon Camacho (Cindy), his step-daughters, Susan Hadley and Sabrina Hadley, his grandchildren, Jeremy Camacho (Michelle) and Nathan Camacho (Amanda) and his step-grandchildren, Brandie, Arianna and Oliver and his great grandchildren, Kaiden, Liliana and Hannah along with several nieces and nephews. Bob also leaves behind his siblings, Charlie Camacho (Jane) and Mary Camacho and his former wife and longtime friend, Joan Flowers.Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Camacho family. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, July 18th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with recitation of the rosary beginning at 6:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, July 19th at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon followed by Committal at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the VFW in Ripon. Bob's family would like to thank his caregiver, Susan Truley for her upmost professionalism and compassion, we are truly thankful for all you did for Bob. Published in the Modesto Bee on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close