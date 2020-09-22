Stephanie Louise Chambers
July 7, 1948
Stephanie Louise Chambers, 72 of Turlock passed away Saturday, September 12th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Chambers was born in Marysville and was a resident of Turlock for 22 years. She worked as an inventory clerk. She previously worked at the Newman Police Department and the Westside Index. Stephanie was a member of Soroptimist and a volunteer for the Newman Fall Festival and TOSCA.
Mrs. Chambers is survived by her husband, Edwin J. Chambers of Turlock; sons, Domenic Bagnani of Turlock and Derek Bagnani of Chico; brothers, Scott Carlsen of Nevada, Sean Carlsen of Bakersfield, Stacy Carlsen and Spencer Carlsen, both of Novato and several grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 22nd at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: T.O.S.C.A., P.O. Box 18, Newman, California 95360 www.cvobituaries.com