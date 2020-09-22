1/1
Stephanie Louise Chambers
1948 - 2020
July 7, 1948
Stephanie Louise Chambers, 72 of Turlock passed away Saturday, September 12th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mrs. Chambers was born in Marysville and was a resident of Turlock for 22 years. She worked as an inventory clerk. She previously worked at the Newman Police Department and the Westside Index. Stephanie was a member of Soroptimist and a volunteer for the Newman Fall Festival and TOSCA.
Mrs. Chambers is survived by her husband, Edwin J. Chambers of Turlock; sons, Domenic Bagnani of Turlock and Derek Bagnani of Chico; brothers, Scott Carlsen of Nevada, Sean Carlsen of Bakersfield, Stacy Carlsen and Spencer Carlsen, both of Novato and several grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 22nd at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: T.O.S.C.A., P.O. Box 18, Newman, California 95360
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 22, 2020.
