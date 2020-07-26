1/1
Sylvia Carothers
1937 - 2020
Sylvia D. Carothers
Sep. 23, 1937 - July 10, 2020
Sylvia D. Carothers, a resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10th. She was 82 years old.
Sylvia was born in Eureka, CA to Gaylord and Virginia Lillimoen. She worked as a secretary for her father's company, Gaylord Manufacturing. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf and bridge.
Sylvia married the love of her life, Melvin T. Carothers and they were married for 33 years before his passing in November of 2018.
A woman of faith, Sylvia was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was also an avid member of the Rainbow Girls and Lioness Club.
Silvia is survived by her sisters, Deidre Wolfley and Lois Holm; children, Sherry Cochran and Michael Cochran; step-children, Lori, Toni, Teri and Steven Carothers; and many grand and great-grandchildren.
A loving influence in all of our lives, Sylvia will be dearly missed.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
YLVIA WAS A GREAT FRIEND AND THOUGH WE HAVENT BEEN TOGETHER AT OUR LATE AGES WE STILL WELCOME A QUICK PHONE TALK OCCATIONALLY. SHE IS MISSED ALREADY.
PAT pearson SCHMIDT
Friend
