Sylvia D. CarothersSep. 23, 1937 - July 10, 2020Sylvia D. Carothers, a resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10th. She was 82 years old.Sylvia was born in Eureka, CA to Gaylord and Virginia Lillimoen. She worked as a secretary for her father's company, Gaylord Manufacturing. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf and bridge.Sylvia married the love of her life, Melvin T. Carothers and they were married for 33 years before his passing in November of 2018.A woman of faith, Sylvia was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was also an avid member of the Rainbow Girls and Lioness Club.Silvia is survived by her sisters, Deidre Wolfley and Lois Holm; children, Sherry Cochran and Michael Cochran; step-children, Lori, Toni, Teri and Steven Carothers; and many grand and great-grandchildren.A loving influence in all of our lives, Sylvia will be dearly missed.