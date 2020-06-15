Thomas Herring
Thomas Earl Herring
SEP 15 1960-JUN 06 2020
Thomas (Tom) Herring age 59, passed away on the Saturday evening of 06 JUNE in his home with his wife by his side. He was born at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland CA on 15 SEP 1960. Graduated from California High School in San Ramon CA. where he spent most of his youth in 1978, and received an Associate's degree from Modesto Junior College in Criminal Justice. Along with being involved with his church, Tom was heavily involved in Scouting his entire adult life in both Sea Scouting where he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award as Executive Officer of the SES Phoenix in Dublin CA for 14 years. Recipients of this award are adult leaders who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council. The Silver Beaver is an award given to those who implement the Scouting program and perform community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of service. It is given to those who do not seek it. Tom went on to serve as a mate with the Sea Scout Ship Reliance in Stockton, CA. Tom also held the positions of Unit Commissioner, Asst. Commodore, Aquatics Committee Member for the Greater Yosemite Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Tom was preceded in death by His Father Earl, and Mother Theresa Herring, and is survived by his Wife Sandra, His brother Tim Herring, and sister AnnMarie Holly, nephew Matt Holly and niece Danielle Jones, niece Sara Rose Herring. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church 1633 North Central, Ceres, Ca. 95307 at a later date to be announced.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 14, 2020
Sandra - I am so sorry for your loss.
Penny Walters
Family
June 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to Tom's family.
Linda Herring Dunlap
Family
June 12, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 12, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
