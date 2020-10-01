Bill Harp, age 92, a long-time resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Apple Valley, California with his eldest son, Tom, by his side and into the redeeming arms of his Lord and Savior.

Born on May 15, 1928, in Hale Center, Texas, to Charlie and Olive Harp, Bill joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17 during WWII in 1945. With his patriotic spirit, Bill proudly served his country. While stationed at El Toro, CA, he met his one and only true love, Bette Kring. They were married in San Bernardino, California on January 16, 1949. Together they lived in Costa Mesa for a few months and then onto San Bernardino, California, where Bill and Bette raised their three children. As a young husband and father, Bill ran a Helm's Bakery Route and Tom's Peanuts and Candy Route which were popular during the 1950's. He also worked at Norton Air Force Base as a civilian airplane mechanic for several years. His last business in San Bernardino was Bill's Custom Carpets on south E Street in San Bernardino.

Bill and Bette eventually purchased their own carpet and drapery store in Yucaipa in the early 70's. While living in San Bernardino and Yucaipa he and his wife were active in numerous service groups to benefit their hometowns and churches as well.

In 1988, Bill and Bette decided to take a leap of faith; sold their business and home in Yucaipa and moved to Bullhead City, Arizona. Success blessed them once again after getting their real estate licenses, they were able to make a good life in the booming housing market. Eventually, they launched into their last and final business called Adobe Trophy. Together, they were well-known and very respected in the Bullhead City area for their good nature and community service.

Bill never lost his love for traveling. Numerous annual family trips were made to Texas to visit his family. He thrived on taking his family to the Sierra Nevada Mountains, different beaches and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Bill and Bette also traveled to Hawaii and several Caribbean islands and made a long-distance motorhome excursion across Canada and the entire United States. His last road trip was with his son and daughter-in-law to Hale Center, Texas, in March 2019 where he relived the precious memories of his early youth.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Bette, after 69 wonderful years of marriage.

Bill was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his three children, Tom (Dorothy) Harp of Apple Valley, Calif., Paul (Annette) Harp of San Bernardino, Calif. and Karen (Ron) Olsen of Yucaipa, Calif.; grandchildren, David Harp, Kristi (Ray) Zuniga, Laura (Britt) Harp, Sara (Paul) Lopez, Travis Harp, Heather (Matt) Cilderman, Taryn (Ty) Hudson, Allison (Josh) Gile, Trevor Harp, Tyler Harp, Summer Harp, Lori (Jeff) Collins, Eric Olsen, Brian (Candace) Olsen; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, Bill and Bette will be buried together in Riverside Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

He will be greatly missed by all!

