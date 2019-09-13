LOUISE A. JACKSON (MACHADO)

Louise Anita Jackson (Machado), age 72, a resident of Needles, California passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1947 to parents Benjamin Hernandez, Jr and the late Juanita Machado in Monterey, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Jackson; and son, Raymond Jackson.

Louise was the mother of Tommy Jackson Jr., Sharon Jackson and the late Raymond Jackson; grandmother of Nina Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Leroy Bedell Jr., Raymond Christopher, and Tierra Jenkins; great-grandmother of Olivia Perez. She is also survived by her brother, Eugene Hernandez; sister, Gloria Machado; niece, Lisa Eskridge; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Traditional services will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fort Mojave Mourning Hall, 700 Harrison Street, Needles, CA.

Other services will be held at Mission Mortuary in Monterey, CA at a later date.