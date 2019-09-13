LOUISE ANITA JACKSON (MACHADO) (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE ANITA JACKSON (MACHADO).
Service Information
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City, AZ
86442
(928)-763-5440
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 11:45 PM
Fort Mojave Mourning Hall
700 Harrison Street
Needles, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LOUISE A. JACKSON (MACHADO)
Louise Anita Jackson (Machado), age 72, a resident of Needles, California passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1947 to parents Benjamin Hernandez, Jr and the late Juanita Machado in Monterey, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Jackson; and son, Raymond Jackson.
Louise was the mother of Tommy Jackson Jr., Sharon Jackson and the late Raymond Jackson; grandmother of Nina Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Leroy Bedell Jr., Raymond Christopher, and Tierra Jenkins; great-grandmother of Olivia Perez. She is also survived by her brother, Eugene Hernandez; sister, Gloria Machado; niece, Lisa Eskridge; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Traditional services will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fort Mojave Mourning Hall, 700 Harrison Street, Needles, CA.
Other services will be held at Mission Mortuary in Monterey, CA at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bullhead City, AZ   (928) 763-5440
funeral home direction icon