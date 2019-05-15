Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NOEL LOYD CAMPBELL. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sun City McDonald Ranch Clubhouse 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway Henderson , NV View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Loyd was an extremely active man with an adventurous spirit. He spent many years racing boats and scuba diving around the world. Every year he met up with a group of his friends and cycled for hundreds of miles in different locations across the country. He loved skiing with his wife Nancy, children, and grandchildren; in fact, he skied on his 79th birthday in Brian Head, Utah.

You could always find Loyd with a book in his hand and a willingness to read just about any genre. Loyd was very socially and environmentally conscious and wanted what was best for the greater good of humanity.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Mark, Hatem and Hannah; sister, Joy; along with grandchildren, Abigail, Langston, Emily, Sannah, Hudson, Amira, and Nylah.

Loyd's Celebration of Life will be from 2-4 pm. on Saturday, May 18, at Sun City McDonald Ranch Clubhouse, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, NV. 89012. Noel Loyd Campbell, age 79, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1940 in Phoenix, Ariz. to the late Dorothy and Noel Campbell. Loyd was the oldest of two children and spent his youth growing up in Needles, Calif., where he graduated high school in 1958. He went on to pursue his accounting degree at Arizona State College in Flagstaff, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in May of 1962. A few years after graduation Loyd started working for Santa Fe Railroad and continued there until his retirement after 40 years. In order to enjoy his new found freedom, Loyd and his wife, Nancy moved to Corpus Christi, Texas and enjoyed retirement on the Gulf of Mexico for a few years. He loved being able to kayak and fish from his backyard and take the boat out on the Gulf. Three years ago Loyd and Nancy moved to Henderson, Nev. to be closer to family and have an easier time accessing an international airport for their world traveling.Loyd was an extremely active man with an adventurous spirit. He spent many years racing boats and scuba diving around the world. Every year he met up with a group of his friends and cycled for hundreds of miles in different locations across the country. He loved skiing with his wife Nancy, children, and grandchildren; in fact, he skied on his 79th birthday in Brian Head, Utah.You could always find Loyd with a book in his hand and a willingness to read just about any genre. Loyd was very socially and environmentally conscious and wanted what was best for the greater good of humanity.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Mark, Hatem and Hannah; sister, Joy; along with grandchildren, Abigail, Langston, Emily, Sannah, Hudson, Amira, and Nylah.Loyd's Celebration of Life will be from 2-4 pm. on Saturday, May 18, at Sun City McDonald Ranch Clubhouse, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, NV. 89012. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 15 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites ASU Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close