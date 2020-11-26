Paul Hornstein of Laughlin, Nev. and formerly Rugby, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 89 years in Arizona. He was born to Joe and Carolina Hornstein on July 9, 1931 in Rugby, North Dakota.
Paul was born and raised in Rugby, North Dakota. He graduated from Rugby High School, class of 1949. He was united in marriage to Margaret Benjamin. The couple made their home on a farm east of Rugby. He retired from farming in 1983 and moved to Colorado for a few years before moving to Laughlin, Nevada, where he worked at the Riverside Casino until retiring at the age of 81. Paul loved video poker and in his younger years enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; son, David; step-son, Dennis Pfau; step-daughter, Phyliss Ripplinger; parents, Joe and Carolina; brothers, Pete and Frank; sisters, Thersa Schaan, Josiphine Hornstein, Mary Hoffart, Kathryn Hammers, Madalena Hornstein and Kathrina Hornstein.
He is survived by his children, Donovan (Lori) of Hayden, Colo. and Jane Hornstein of Minot; step-children, Wes (Sue) Pfau of Fargo, Marsha (Donn) Rau of Fargo and Wanda (Ron) Kremer of Orrin; sisters, Ann Gebhardt of Washington, Barbara Stahl of Illinois and Alice Myrum of Devils Lake; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian burial was held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby, North Dakota with burial in the church cemetery.
Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Rugby. Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com.