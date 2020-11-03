THOMAS JAMES GARRITY SR.Thomas James Garrity Sr. a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona was called home on Friday, October 23, 2020 to rest in peace with Our Lord after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on September 17, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the youngest son of the late Bernard Russel Garrity Sr. and Julia (Prior) Garrity.Thomas served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served at the Alaska Air Command and was then stationed at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Providence College in 1961. Soon after, he married his beloved Jennie (DiMeglio) Garrity. While raising three children together, Thomas was a plant manager of Glass Containers Corp in Danielson, Connecticut until he moved his family to Placentia, California in 1977. Thomas retired from Baxter Healthcare as a purchasing manager in 1994, and at that time he and Jennie moved to Bullhead City, Arizona to enjoy retirement on the Colorado River.He was preceded in death by his two brothers, B. Russel Garrity Jr. and John P. Garrity.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jennie Garrity; daughter, Ellen (Michael) Sabo of Lake Havasu, Ariz; son, Thomas (Robin) Garrity Jr. of Yorba Linda, Calif.; and daughter, Catherine (Greg) Weisel of Carlsbad, Calif. He was a proud grandfather to eight amazing grandchildren, Annaliesa, Makaila, Lauren, Owen, Erin, Kristen, Kacie, and Kelly, who were the light of his life.Services were held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Margaret Marys Catholic Church and military honors at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens.In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Havasu, 232 London Bridge Road, Bldg. A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.Arrangements were under the care of Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, Ariz.