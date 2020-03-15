Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM EDWARD BLYTHE. View Sign Service Information Desert Lawn Funeral Arrangement and Advanced Planning Center 2724 Silver Creek Rd. Bullhead City , AZ 86442 (928)-768-5959 Send Flowers Obituary

William Edward Blythe, age 96, a 25-year resident of Bullhead City, passed away quietly on Friday, February 28, 2020. "Bill" was born in Long Beach, Calif. along with his sister, "Peg". They were raised by their father, William Joseph Blythe.

He graduated from Polytechnic High School, Long Beach in 1941 and joined the US Navy in 1942. He was married to his long-time loving wife in 1943, Mary Thomas, for 50 years. Bill was initially assigned to a WWII minesweeper in the Atlantic, escorting cargo ships. He was reassigned to the Essex class aircraft carrier, the USS Ticonderoga in the Pacific theatre. The ship was hit by two Kamikazes, in January, 1945. He was able to come up from below, after the crew washed off the fire, dumped airplanes and extracted sea water from the third deck.

Repairs were made in Bremerton, Wash. The USS Ticonderoga fought to the end of the war and went into Toyko Bay as the USS Missouri was leaving. After the Navy, he worked in several machine shops as a machinist, lathe operator, inventory control and customer service for many years before he and his wife, Mary, opened a successful waterbed business. He also stayed involved in his children's activities throughout their school years as a PTA officer, Indian Guide Leader, Boy Scouts, etc.

Upon Mary's passing, Bill moved to BHC in '95 and remarried in 2000. He worked part-time at his sons sign shop. Bill enjoyed fishing, boating, cribbage, traveling, Ticonderoga Reunions, RVing, Senior Circle, fixing things, laughing ad especially dancing.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth; father, William Joseph Blythe; step-mother, Frieda Blythe; older sister, Vera "Peg" Marguerite; half-sister, Marie Greene; and step-sister, Carol Bedford.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Diane Green Blythe; his three children, Barry (Lynnie), Daniel (Michele), and Susan Young; five grandchildren, Brad Nasser, Scott Blythe, Randolph Blythe, Deanna (Tim) Downs, Brian Blythe; many great-grandchildren; his half-sister, Sharon Schwartzkopf; and his second wife's children, Mark (Renee) Green, Georgette Green and Diana Green.

His celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, 1593 Lipan Rd. In lieu of flowers, family requests donation be made to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106. Celebration services provided by Desert Lawn Funeral Home. William Edward Blythe, age 96, a 25-year resident of Bullhead City, passed away quietly on Friday, February 28, 2020. "Bill" was born in Long Beach, Calif. along with his sister, "Peg". They were raised by their father, William Joseph Blythe.He graduated from Polytechnic High School, Long Beach in 1941 and joined the US Navy in 1942. He was married to his long-time loving wife in 1943, Mary Thomas, for 50 years. Bill was initially assigned to a WWII minesweeper in the Atlantic, escorting cargo ships. He was reassigned to the Essex class aircraft carrier, the USS Ticonderoga in the Pacific theatre. The ship was hit by two Kamikazes, in January, 1945. He was able to come up from below, after the crew washed off the fire, dumped airplanes and extracted sea water from the third deck.Repairs were made in Bremerton, Wash. The USS Ticonderoga fought to the end of the war and went into Toyko Bay as the USS Missouri was leaving. After the Navy, he worked in several machine shops as a machinist, lathe operator, inventory control and customer service for many years before he and his wife, Mary, opened a successful waterbed business. He also stayed involved in his children's activities throughout their school years as a PTA officer, Indian Guide Leader, Boy Scouts, etc.Upon Mary's passing, Bill moved to BHC in '95 and remarried in 2000. He worked part-time at his sons sign shop. Bill enjoyed fishing, boating, cribbage, traveling, Ticonderoga Reunions, RVing, Senior Circle, fixing things, laughing ad especially dancing.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth; father, William Joseph Blythe; step-mother, Frieda Blythe; older sister, Vera "Peg" Marguerite; half-sister, Marie Greene; and step-sister, Carol Bedford.Bill is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Diane Green Blythe; his three children, Barry (Lynnie), Daniel (Michele), and Susan Young; five grandchildren, Brad Nasser, Scott Blythe, Randolph Blythe, Deanna (Tim) Downs, Brian Blythe; many great-grandchildren; his half-sister, Sharon Schwartzkopf; and his second wife's children, Mark (Renee) Green, Georgette Green and Diana Green.His celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mohave Valley United Methodist Church, 1593 Lipan Rd. In lieu of flowers, family requests donation be made to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106. Celebration services provided by Desert Lawn Funeral Home. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 15 to Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close