Angela M. Devos, 90, of Erie, MI, died Friday, November 6, 2020 in The Toledo Hospital. Born March 2, 1930, in Erie Twp., MI, she was the daughter of Leo and Pearl (Mominee) Labardee. A 1947 graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Monroe, MI, she married Louis J. Devos on April 22, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2005. Together they farmed their land and ran Devos Produce Vegetable Stand. She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, where she was active in the Altar Society. Angela was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, 7413, Ladies Auxiliary and the Luna Pier Senior Center. She enjoyed playing cards, dominos, going to her grandchildren's basketball games and making rosaries and scapulars. Angela greatly enjoyed the community living at Aspen Grove Assisted Living this past year.

Angela is survived by her children, Sandra (George) Salenbien, Jean (John) Barry, Sharon (Ken) Trabbic, Kathy (Garry) Mehl, David (Maureen) Devos, Barb (Ray) Bonkoski and Beth (Brad) Liedel, 32 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.

Visitation with Social Distancing guidelines will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2214 Manhattan Street, Erie, MI. Interment will follow in the church.

