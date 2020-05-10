Gerald "Jerry" Simpson, age 80, of Carleton, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital in Michigan due to the Covid-19 Virus.
Born on June 1, 1939, in Wyandotte, Michigan, he was the son of John and Florence (Stables) Simpson. On June 22, 1963, he married Jeri Lou Swan in St. John Lutheran Church, Waltz, MI.
Jerry was a graduate of Flat Rock HS class of 1957 served in the US Marine Corps 1957 - 1965. He was employed with Ford Motor Company for 32 years until retiring in 1997 as a Superintendent of Maintenance.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Stephanie Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Jeri Lou Simpson; son, Dan Simpson; daughter, Anne Simpson; grandchildren, Zachary (Emily) Howard, Jason (Kristen) Simpson, Sarah (Mark Wilson) Simpson, Chelsea (Adam) Alexander, Jaime (Jacob) Harrison; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Kernon) Speer-Bast; many nieces and nephews.
Jerry loved sports, and was the captain of the football, basketball, and track team in high school. In the late 70s, he coached middle school basketball at St. John's Lutheran School. He was very active at his church, Stewart Road Church of God, where he served on the video ministry.
Jerry was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather.
A private family service was held at Bobcean Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Keith Hawes officiated the service. Burial followed at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Stewart Road Church of God 1199 Stewart Rd, Monroe, MI 48162.
Due to the current events in the world, a memorial service will be held in the future, so please visit www.bobceanfuneralhome.com for future updates.
Born on June 1, 1939, in Wyandotte, Michigan, he was the son of John and Florence (Stables) Simpson. On June 22, 1963, he married Jeri Lou Swan in St. John Lutheran Church, Waltz, MI.
Jerry was a graduate of Flat Rock HS class of 1957 served in the US Marine Corps 1957 - 1965. He was employed with Ford Motor Company for 32 years until retiring in 1997 as a Superintendent of Maintenance.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Stephanie Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Jeri Lou Simpson; son, Dan Simpson; daughter, Anne Simpson; grandchildren, Zachary (Emily) Howard, Jason (Kristen) Simpson, Sarah (Mark Wilson) Simpson, Chelsea (Adam) Alexander, Jaime (Jacob) Harrison; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Kernon) Speer-Bast; many nieces and nephews.
Jerry loved sports, and was the captain of the football, basketball, and track team in high school. In the late 70s, he coached middle school basketball at St. John's Lutheran School. He was very active at his church, Stewart Road Church of God, where he served on the video ministry.
Jerry was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather.
A private family service was held at Bobcean Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Keith Hawes officiated the service. Burial followed at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Stewart Road Church of God 1199 Stewart Rd, Monroe, MI 48162.
Due to the current events in the world, a memorial service will be held in the future, so please visit www.bobceanfuneralhome.com for future updates.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 10, 2020.