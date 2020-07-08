Heather L. Smith, age 28, of Milan, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. She was born on June 28, 1992, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Susan (Immekus) Smith. Heather enjoyed being a big sister and a mother.She is survived by her mother and adopted father, Kraig Smith, her only daughter, Athena Lynn Henry, sisters, Michelle Horton, Autumn Cannaday, and Becca Mae Smith, grandparents, Francis (Marie) Immekus, Ethel Fleszar and Douglas Smith, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.She was preceded in death by Sally Smith.Visitation will be held at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home in Milan on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p..m and Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and face mask are required. Contributions may be made to the family.