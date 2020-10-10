Jason E. Huber, 48, of South Range, MI, formerly of Milan, died peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1972, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Eugene and Mary Jo (McElhenie) Huber.Jason graduated from Milan High School in 1990 where he was active with sports and music. He ran track and cross country, and wrestled all four years (winning several matches and achieving his best as a wrestler).He also was in the Milan High School Choir and Band, where they won many competitions for their performances.After graduation, Jason attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. He loved the area so much he decided to make his home there. With the exception of a couple of years, along with being a volunteer for AmeriCorps one year, he remained a resident of the Upper Peninsula. He was employed as a meat cutter for Econo Foods in Houghton and also enjoyed dressing wild game. In addition, Jason loved the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, golfing and being in nature.He is survived by his parents, Gene and Mary Jo Huber of Milan; a brother, Sean of Oklahoma; two daughters; a niece and nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his grandparents.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 420 North St., Milan on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private burial will take place. Those desiring may make contributions to Aid in Milan. Envelopes will be available at church or at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan.