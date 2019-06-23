Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Merkle Funeral Service 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI View Map Jonathan Marcoaldi

1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jonathan Todd Marcoaldi was born in Toledo on June 7, 1983. He was the youngest of three children born from the union of Gary L. and Judi Rae (Cunin) Marcoaldi. Very outgoing, Jonathan attended Erie Mason, making numerous friends, and earning varsity letters in several sports. In March of 2002, Jon was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given just six months to live. However, he had a remarkable zest for life, beating back the demon for many years.

Jon previously worked at Allen Chevrolet in Monroe as a porter. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a great sense of humor. Jon often played jokes, and was always the "life" of the party which was important since he loved to party.

Jon was an avid bow and gun hunter. He and his father made countless trips to St. Helen, Michigan to visit his Godfather, Uncle Ross Ausmus' cabin. Recently, they had the opportunity to visit the Northwest Territory on the Caribou Hunt of a lifetime.

Jon enjoyed playing video games, watching movies, playing golf, and attending concerts with friends. Although Jon was often forgetful and unprepared, he had a remarkable memory for movie quotes, and an uncanny ability to be the movie spoiler. He had a gift for storytelling which seemed to go on and on and on and on … sometimes in the way of random voicemails or texts.

Jonathan Todd Marcoaldi, age 36, of Erie passed away at 11:14 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the University of Michigan Medical Center after a seventeen-year battle.

His passing was preceded by his paternal and maternal grandparents: Firpo and Helen Marcoaldi and Wibur and Lucille Cunin.

To cherish his memory he leaves his beloved parents: Gary and Judi; brother: Gary (Jenn) Marcoaldi; sister: Angela Gardiner; nephew: Bryce Gardiner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Deacon Ken Trabbic of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie officiating. His aunt, Karen Cunin will also share words of remembrance. In honor of Jon, guests are encouraged to dress casually or wear camouflage.

Memorials are suggested to the Marcoaldi Family or to the Toledo Children's Hospital Hematology/ Oncology Department. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Toledo Children's Hospital Hematology/Oncology Department, Hickman Center of Flower Hospital, C.H.O.P. (Children's Hospital of Philadelphia), and most recently, C.S. Mott's Children's Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic and Infusion Room, and University Hospital Floor 8A and the Palliative Care Team at U of M. Published in Monroe News on June 23, 2019