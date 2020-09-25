Larry Dean Bower, 62, of Tecumseh, Michigan, passed away Sunday, September 20th, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, September 28th at 1 p.m. at the Clinton Church of God, 11204 N Adrian Hwy, Clinton, MI 49236. Memorial donations can be sent to the family at the church on the day of the services.
Larry was born in Monroe, Michigan, to Diana Nolff and Wayne Bower. Larry enjoyed being outdoors, riding his Harley, listening to music, playing guitar, and reading; but, most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his three daughters, Melissa, Angela and Emily; his grandchildren Leanna, Christian and Jason, and one on the way; his brothers Tim and Scott, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online guests may leave condolences and share photos and personal stories on his Facebook page at: Facebook.com/larry.d.bower.