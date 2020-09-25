Martha C. Ott was born in Monroe, Michigan, on June 21, 1929. She was one of six children born from the union of the late Christoph Ott and the late Helen (Silverhorn) Ott. She attended Dundee Community Schools, graduating high school with the Class of 1946.
Martha married Charles Ray Pace, and for many years she would work in the Monroe County area. After Charles passed away, Martha would marry Paul Davenport at St. John Lutheran Church in Dundee on October 28,1992.
Martha was a fierce competitor on the lawn bowl club in Sun City Center, Florida. She was a Past President for two years of the Audubon Society and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsdale, Michigan, where Martha and Paul had a summer home on Round Lake. It was there that many family and friends would gather for swimming, good cook-outs, and margaritas.
Martha C. Davenport, age 91, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Dundee, passed away at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, under hospice care.
In addition to her parents and her first husband, Charles, her passing was preceded by two brothers, Johnny Ott and Richard Ott; and one sister, Doris Lee Herriman.
To cherish her memory, Martha, leaves her beloved husband, Paul Davenport of Sun City Center, Florida; one daughter, Naomi Jean (Robert) Hovey; three sons, Daryl Davenport, Donald (Peggy) Davenport, and David (Kari) Davenport; two brothers, Fritz (Barbara) Ott of Tacoma, Washington and Bernard Ott of Temperance, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Sean Remley, Shannon Davenport, Danielle Davenport, Brooke O'Dell, Brandy O'Dell, Morgan Davenport, Jacob Davenport, Kendel Davenport, Shelby Davenport; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131 (734) 529-3156. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until a Worship Service Celebrating Her Life at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 460 Riley Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Michigan State mandates, guests will be limited in number and face coverings will be required for entry to the facilities. Procession will follow to Maple Grove Cemetery for burial.
Memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children
. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.