Robert N. Haynes, Jr., age 81 of Monroe, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born September 9, 1937 in Monroe, Robert was the son of Robert and Bertha (McNutt) Haynes. A 1955 graduate of Monroe High School, he then faithfully served our country with the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Emily Cerelli, on May 27, 1978 at St. Joseph Catholic Church here in Monroe. Robert had been a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and now St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. An avid reader, he also enjoyed gardening, building things, traveling and camping.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory, Emily, his wife of the past 40 years. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Michael McBride of Monroe and Stephanie (Scott) Kessler of Monroe. Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Friends may call Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Fr. Raymond Arwady, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW Post 1138.

Published in Monroe News on Apr. 3, 2019