Rodney James Tyler
1946 - 2020
Rodney James Tyler of Farmington, Michigan went to join his parents Dave and Mathilda Tyler in Heaven on December 3, 2020. He passed at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington under the care of Hospice with his family by his side.
Rod graduated in 1964 from Summerfield High School in Petersburg. He was in the Army and served 2 years in Vietnam. He then got an Associate's Degree from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, MI. On January 7, 1978, he married Rita (Kaul) Tyler at the Petersburg, MI Presbyterian Church. He also owned and operated Tyler Roofing until his retirement.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rita, his three children: Todd (Candie) Rehberg, Aimee (Kenneth) McNicholas, and Holly (Nicolas) Tyler. He has five adored grandchildren-Alysha (Collin) Smith, Katelyn (Ruth) Dykas, Lily Tyler, Jack McNicholas, Emelia McNicholas and two great grandchildren- Charlotte and Emet Smith.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring.

Published in Monroe News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
Rodney was so polite to me. He would always ask me how my Mom and Dad were doing. No one ever did that but Rodney always did. He will be missed but never forgotten. R I P
Rick Wohlgamuth
Friend
December 6, 2020
Rita and family, Sending our Deepest Sympathy and prayers. Sincerely, Bev and Tim Carney
Beverly Carney
Friend
December 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Rod. I had been thinking about him the last few days not knowing of his passing. My prayers and condolences are with his family.
Bob Thompson
Classmate
