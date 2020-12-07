Rodney James Tyler of Farmington, Michigan went to join his parents Dave and Mathilda Tyler in Heaven on December 3, 2020. He passed at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington under the care of Hospice with his family by his side.

Rod graduated in 1964 from Summerfield High School in Petersburg. He was in the Army and served 2 years in Vietnam. He then got an Associate's Degree from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, MI. On January 7, 1978, he married Rita (Kaul) Tyler at the Petersburg, MI Presbyterian Church. He also owned and operated Tyler Roofing until his retirement.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rita, his three children: Todd (Candie) Rehberg, Aimee (Kenneth) McNicholas, and Holly (Nicolas) Tyler. He has five adored grandchildren-Alysha (Collin) Smith, Katelyn (Ruth) Dykas, Lily Tyler, Jack McNicholas, Emelia McNicholas and two great grandchildren- Charlotte and Emet Smith.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring.

