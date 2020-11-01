1/1
Justin Allen Bossard
1992 - 2020
July 2, 1992 - 10/26/2020
Seaside
With great sadness we said goodbye to a wonderful son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend. He was born in Monterey and attended Pacific Grove Schools. He worked in construction and customer service. Justin enjoyed spending time with his friends, he was very humorous and loved to make people laugh. He also enjoyed fishing, biking, skateboarding and cooking which he was really good at. He will be missed and remembered by so many. Justin is preceded in death by his grandmother Lucille Rowe. He is survived by his girlfriend Jessica Klossing, mother (Cheryl Rowe), father (Ed Bossard), brother Eddie, his grandmother Emma Bossard, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his many friends.
There will be a viewing at 10am with services to follow at 11am at Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey on November 5, 2020. A prayer reading will take place at El Carmelo Cemetery on Asilomar Ave in Pacific Grove immediately following the services
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
10:00 AM
Mission Mortuary
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
Mission Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mission Mortuary, Inc.
