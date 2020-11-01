Justin Allen BossardJuly 2, 1992 - 10/26/2020SeasideWith great sadness we said goodbye to a wonderful son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend. He was born in Monterey and attended Pacific Grove Schools. He worked in construction and customer service. Justin enjoyed spending time with his friends, he was very humorous and loved to make people laugh. He also enjoyed fishing, biking, skateboarding and cooking which he was really good at. He will be missed and remembered by so many. Justin is preceded in death by his grandmother Lucille Rowe. He is survived by his girlfriend Jessica Klossing, mother (Cheryl Rowe), father (Ed Bossard), brother Eddie, his grandmother Emma Bossard, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his many friends.There will be a viewing at 10am with services to follow at 11am at Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey on November 5, 2020. A prayer reading will take place at El Carmelo Cemetery on Asilomar Ave in Pacific Grove immediately following the servicesCondolences may be written to the family at