1/1
Ken Green
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ken Green
1928-2020
Pebble Beach
Kenneth "Ken" Gordon Green passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, in Carmel, CA. Ken was an artist, a trainer, a top athlete, and a charming curmudgeon. Born in Oakland in 1928, he worked through a myriad of careers bringing him to Monterey in the 1950s. He served at Fort Ord, attended MPC, San Jose State, and Stanford for a time. He spent much of his younger years pursuing weight training, diving, archery, beach volleyball, nice cars, and his fair share of trouble. In his later life, he built burlwood furniture as Neanderthal Designs, won tennis tournaments throughout California, and regained his love of golf. In his 60's he returned to personal training where he applied a lifetime of experience to cajole, harass, and prod his clients into a fitter, healthier life; a mission he maintained into his 80's. In 1966 he married the woman he would spend the next 51 years with – Elaine Jacobs Green, who preceded him in death in 2017. He will be remembered fondly by his surviving family and friends as the larger than life man he was. The family would like to thank Agape of Carmel and VNA/Hospice of Monterey for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers - in his honor, call a line shot "out!", throw a racket, give yourself a mulligan, raise a beer, hug your dog, embellish a story, and do some push-ups. Due to COVID-19, his family is delaying a memorial until such a time as it is safe to gather and share those "Ken stories."


View the online memorial for Ken Green

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved