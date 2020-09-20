Ken Green1928-2020Pebble BeachKenneth "Ken" Gordon Green passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020, in Carmel, CA. Ken was an artist, a trainer, a top athlete, and a charming curmudgeon. Born in Oakland in 1928, he worked through a myriad of careers bringing him to Monterey in the 1950s. He served at Fort Ord, attended MPC, San Jose State, and Stanford for a time. He spent much of his younger years pursuing weight training, diving, archery, beach volleyball, nice cars, and his fair share of trouble. In his later life, he built burlwood furniture as Neanderthal Designs, won tennis tournaments throughout California, and regained his love of golf. In his 60's he returned to personal training where he applied a lifetime of experience to cajole, harass, and prod his clients into a fitter, healthier life; a mission he maintained into his 80's. In 1966 he married the woman he would spend the next 51 years with – Elaine Jacobs Green, who preceded him in death in 2017. He will be remembered fondly by his surviving family and friends as the larger than life man he was. The family would like to thank Agape of Carmel and VNA/Hospice of Monterey for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers - in his honor, call a line shot "out!", throw a racket, give yourself a mulligan, raise a beer, hug your dog, embellish a story, and do some push-ups. Due to COVID-19, his family is delaying a memorial until such a time as it is safe to gather and share those "Ken stories."