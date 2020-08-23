Kenneth Albert MiddlebrookApril 1, 1925 ~ August 7, 2020Pacific GroveKen Middlebrook, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 95. Ken was happiest when spending time with the family he so adored and sharing the delicious pies, cookies and cakes he baked for every occasion.Ken was a plumbing and building contractor with 74 years in the trades. He was revered by his clients for his integrity, generosity and experience. Ken will always be remembered for his kind spirit and cheerful smile. Ken was a hero from the "Greatest Generation", having served in the Navy in the Philippine Islands during WW2.Ken and his wife, Darlene, especially enjoyed traveling to many different countries of the world over the years.Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene; his son, Jeffery of Truckee, his daughter, Denise of Colorado and step-daughters, Linda (Tom) Finan of Hemet and Debbie Vickers of So. California; grandchildren, Garrett Finnan, Kelly (Arvin) of Oakland, Courtney Middlebrook of Wash., DC, Ben, Andy of Reno and Kenney Middlebrook. Ken is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Tatum and Mason Akin of Utah and Riley Jo Middlebrook of Carson City.Ken left a legacy of unconditional love, kindness and generosity. He was adored by his family and will always be remembered and loved for the goodness of his heart.