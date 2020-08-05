Richard (Dick) WeismannMarch 8, 1932 —- July 12, 2020CarmelAt home in Carmel after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, Dick passed away peacefully with his wife of 59 years, Joyce, and daughter Jane (Hand) with him. He fought his health challenges courageously with grace and a remarkable attitude. He never lost his smile which was a special part of him.Dick was born to the late Cecil and Fern Haag Weismann in San Mateo, California, and was joined by a sister, Pat (Anderson) (deceased). He was raised in Burlingame, CA where he graduated from Burlingame High class of '49. He went on to Stanford University where he was a Delt and graduated as Student Body President, Class of '53. A year at Stanford Business School was followed by OCS in the US Marine Corps at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, and the remaining time of his commitment as First Lieutenant was at Kaneohe Bay, HI. Dick returned to SBS for his MBA in 1959.Dick married Joyce Robbins in San Francisco in 1961. He became the loving father of Douglas, who predeceased him, and Jane Hand (Geoffrey).Most of Dick's career was spent as a leader in the office products industry. He retired as VP of Sales for the office products division of Avery Denison Corporation in Pasadena, CA, 25 years ago, and with Joyce moved to Carmel Valley. He felt so fortunate to have his family settle nearby. Grandchildren Scott Weismann and Courtney and Will Hand benefited so much from his love and wisdom, and he in turn from their love and attention.Dick leaves an adoring family and a legacy of kindness and sincere long-lasting friendships shared with so many people with whom he interacted in all phases of his life.In retirement, Dick pursued his passion of finding the best ways for young struggling readers to jump that hurdle to learn to read and be on their way to a successful life. If you wish to do something in his memory, anything to help achieve that goal would make him happy. The world is truly a better place for his having been a part of it.