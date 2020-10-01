1/1
Hattie Mae Jeter Coprich
Montgomery, AL - Ms. Hattie Mae Jeter Coprich a resident of Montgomery, AL expired September 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL at 1:15 p.m. A rose bloomed on November 30, 1933 in Milstead, Alabama to Minnie Daffney and Johnny Bustee Jeter. She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age and joined the Devine Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Milstead, Alabama, where she grew up with a love for singing in the choir. In her early school years, she attended Prairie farm High School in Shorter, Alabama. On May 26, over 60 years ago Hattie was united in Holy Matrimony to Joseph Coprich and to this union one son was born, Jeffrey Jerome Coprich. After marriage, Hattie and Joseph moved to Los Angeles, CA., where she later attended a Cosmetology College and became a licensed Beautician. She became a well sough after beautician in Los Angeles. I can remember her shop being filled with ladies, who would travel miles to get their hair done, especially on the weekends. Her shop would be popping like Sunday morning service. Hattie was a giving and caring individual to everyone she came in contact with. She enjoyed a special bond with her siblings and her husband's siblings as well. She would organize family get togethers and parties at her home and at her mother's home in the summer months down south, almost yearly. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling to the south to visit her mother in her mobile home with her husband, her son and her closest family members, all traveling together. She would open up her home and pocketbook to any and everyone. Everybody was beautiful in her eyes and she always greeted people with a smile, her laughter was contagious to everyone she would meet. Hattie was a phenomenal cook as well. She made the best hamburgers and a mean cat-fish sandwiches! But she was known for her delicious pound cakes and sweet potato pies and to top it off was her delicious potato salad. She leaves to cherish her devoted husband, Joseph Coprich; one loving and devoted son, Jeffrey Jerome (Danielle) Coprich, Sr., Los Angeles, CA; one grandson, Jeffrey Coprich, Jr., Los Angeles, CA; She was preceded in death by her beautiful granddaughter, Essence K. Coprich; Her siblings, Katie Mae Jeter Bell, Montgomery, AL; Mariah Jeter Hudson, Los Angeles, CA; Tom Curtis (Betty) Jeter, Cleveland, OH; Helen Jeter (Walter) Williams, White Plains, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
