Joseph Whitsitt Arbuthnot, Jr.
Montgomery - Joseph Whitsitt Arbuthnot, Jr., age 86, a longtime resident of Montgomery, died August 24, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. Joe was born on January 8, 1934 in Marion, Alabama, at the home of his parents, Joseph Whitsitt Arbuthnot and Fanny Perry Marshall Arbuthnot. The family moved to Montgomery in September 1942, where Joe attended Cloverdale Elementary and Junior High Schools. He graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and from the School of Architecture at The Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University), where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. After graduation, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Korea for two years. He was a long-time employee of Montgomery architect Luther L. Hill. He was an engaged and enthusiastic supporter of the arts in Montgomery, and had designed a number of stage sets for the Montgomery Little Theater over the years. He was a talented artist and also enjoyed sharing his love of birding, gardening, baking, music and other varied interests. He was predeceased by his sister, Julia Arbuthnot Strickland, and is survived by his brother-in-law, James Harris Strickland, of Mountain Brook; two nephews, James Harris Strickland, Jr., and his wife Susan, of Hoover, and Joseph Whitsitt Strickland, and his wife Emily, of Vestavia Hills; his aunt, Clarinda Reier Marshall, of Mobile; four great-nephews and one great-niece; and by a number of beloved cousins and dear friends. Joe was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery. Memorials may be made to Trinity (1728 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104), to the Presbyterian Home for Children (P.O. Drawer 577, Talladega, AL 35161), or to a favorite charity
. Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, with Rev. Michael Howell of Trinity Presbyterian Church officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Leak-Memory Chapel (945 Lincoln Road), where family and friends who are attending will gather to process to the graveside.