Paul Robertson, Sr.Montgomery - Paul Jene Robertson, Sr.October 8, 1925 - November 8, 2020Paul was born in Mattoon, IL to Irma and Fred Robertson. He moved to Alabama when he was 6 years old. In 1942 he joined the Navy and served in the Pacific Theatre. While serving in the Navy, he married Wylodene Belew from Memphis, Tennessee. He is a graduate of the Wooddard School of Photography. In 1948 he moved to Montgomery and began working with Stanley Paulger, Larense Pierce, and Jay Leavell before starting his own photography business in 1951.He was preceded in death by his wife, Wylodene. Paul has two sons; Paul Robertson, Jr. and David Robertson (Alicia). He has 4 grandchildren; P.J. (Joy), Harrison, Hunter Ryan, and David Robertson, Jr. (Katherine). He has six great grandchildren; Jacob, Bennett, Abigail, Chapman, Anne Burton and John Rucker Robertson.He is Past President of the Dixie Lions Club, Goodwill Industries of South Alabama, Montgomery Professional Photographers Association and the Arthritis Foundation. He served as a board member of SCORE, the Montgomery Lions Club and the Blue Gray All Stars Football Classic. He is a member of Vaughn Forest Church. In his retirement he served as a volunteer with RSVP, Archives and History and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.Paul enjoyed his friends in the Montgomery Lions Club and they bestowed the honor of Melvin Jones Fellow and Lion of the Year.Current health concerns necessitate a family graveside service.Donations to Vaughn Forest Church, 8660 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36117Montgomery Lions Club, PO Box 94, Montgomery, AL 36101