|
|
Eileen Ann Atkins (nee Rockenbach), 73, formerly of Blue Bell, PA, passed away on 22 April 2020 at her long term care home in Broomall, PA from complications of early onset dementia and Covid-19. Eileen served the community as a Registered Nurse for many years. Her primary work was in mental health settings, such as the former Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, advocating for patient health and comfort, proudly serving societally marginalized populations, and speaking up for patients who could not speak for themselves. She bemoaned the lack of care for the mentally ill and especially the closure of public mental health hospitals. This was a role she carried with her during her battle with dementia, becoming a beloved and devoted “nurse” to the other patients at her home. Nicknamed “the imp” by some of her childhood friends, Eileen continued to live up to the name in adulthood -- a spirited, lively, and soulful woman who loved a good argument, and possessed a mischievous sense of adventure. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, perfecting the landscape with flowers, and effectively turned both her children into gourmands and avid gardeners. Curious about the world, she was a seeker of truth, wisdom, and love which she often found by devouring classic literature. She loved to travel and dreamt of retiring to a cottage near her ancestral home in Derry, Northern Ireland. Her family was always her focus and ultimately Eileen will be remembered as a devoted mother who displayed incredible grit and resilience after the tragic death of their father, Joseph C. Atkins, in a 1983 car accident. Eileen is survived by two children, Joshua Atkins of Philadelphia, PA, and Krista Atkins of Cohasset, MA, siblings William Rockenbach (wife MaryAnn and their children) of Yardley, PA, Matthew Rizzo of Bensalem, PA (wife Joanne and their child), James Rockenbach (wife Laurie and children) of Wallace, NC, her grandson Charlie and many nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 3, 2020