Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Dagley. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pikeville Funeral Home Pikeville , TN View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Pikeville Funeral Home Pikeville , TN View Map Burial 2:00 PM Wartburg City Cemetery Wartburg , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Betty was bornÊApril 23, 1931 in Fork Mountain, Tenn., the daughter of Dollie and Bill Hart.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of Central High School, Wartburg. She served as a sergeant in the Women's Army Corps from 1951 to 1954 and was stationed in Washington, DC where she worked at the Pentagon. Betty was proud of her service and recalled, 'I would run the stairs at the Pentagon and think to myself that I could do anything.'

Betty was a 1957 graduate of Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn. and pursued graduate studies at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. She worked as a social worker for the Tennessee Department of Children's Services and retired in 1993.

OnÊSept. 4, 1959 Betty married George W. Dagley Jr. in Wartburg and he survives at home. Betty is also survived by her brother, Bob Hart (Patricia) of Kingston; sister Brenda Justice of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; daughters, Elizabeth Thomas of Chattanooga, Tenn., Gwen Ikenberry (Ben) of Fincastle, Va. and Myra Hudson (Gary) of Joelton, Tenn.; step-daughter, Janet Dagley (Michael) of Cathedral City, Cal.; step-son, Jeffrey Dagley (Beate) of Troy, Ohio; three grandchildren, Hale Hudson of Asheville, NC, Bert Hudson of Joelton, Tenn. and Will Thomas of Quincy, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Helen Williams, Katherine McMain and Billie Guth.

Betty was known for her gentle nature, her love of music, reading, history and her fondness for good Westerns. Her entire life's focus was upon her family and she found beauty in all people.

Betty was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church of Big Lick, Crossville, Tenn.

The family received friendsÊFriday, Nov. 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. CST at Pikeville Funeral Home in Pikeville, Tenn. The funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. CST at Pikeville Funeral Home and was led by Rev. Joel L. Kelly of Calvary Presbyterian. Burial followed in Wartburg City Cemetery at 2 p.m. EST.

Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg was in charge of arrangements.



