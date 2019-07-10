Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Hunter. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home Inc 7905 Morgan Co Hwy Sunbright , TN 37872 (423)-628-2888 Send Flowers Obituary



Bill is the son of Julia Foster Hunter Barker and Thomas Hunter.

He is survived by two sons, Billy W. Hunter and wife Kim of Sunbright and Jack Hunter of Brewstertown; one daughter, Julia Hunter of Brewstertown; four grandchildren, Hope Hunter, Faith Hassler, Billy S. Hunter and Ryan Hunter; two great-granddaughters, Charity Richards and Evie Hassler; two brothers, Donald Barker and John 'Butch' Barker; two sisters, Wanda Frost and Linda Leavitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill grew up in Memphis, the oldest of five children. InÊFeb. 1952, he joined the United States AirÊForce and was a proud veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He received an honorable discharge as Master Sergeant after 20 years service inÊMarch 1972.

Bill met and married Daisy Brewster in 1956. They were one month shy of their 60th Anniversary when Daisy passed away in 2016.

After retiring from the USAF, Bill moved to Brewstertown and attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville to finish college with a degree in education. He served as Principal at Chestnut Ridge and later Vice-Principal/History Teacher at Sunbright High School. While at Sunbright, 'Mr. Hunter' became well known. Whether you loved him or hated him you respected him. He established the starting points for many school organizations and traditions that continue onÊtoday.

After retiring from teaching in 1988, Bill continued to serve his community. He was a member of the Tri-county Library Board, Morgan County 'C' Club, worked for the Morgan County News, was a volunteer firefighter at Burrville Fire Department, served on the Morgan County Election Commission and the Morgan County E-911 Board. Bill was instrumental in the rebuilding of the Morgan County clock tower and the Morgan County Emergency Dispatch Center.

Bill Hunter was a well known and respected presence throughout the communities of Morgan County. Always willing to lend a hand to help, an ear to listen and with a lesson to teach; Mr. Hunter will live on in spirit through the countless lives he has touched.

The family received friends Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral services followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors provided by Brannon Kreis Post 149 American Legion were held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Brewstertown Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to have served the family of Mr. Billy T. Hunter.



