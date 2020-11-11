Colin â€œKellyâ€� Bullen, 53, of Houston, Texas, passed away onÂ Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Colin Bullen; and step-father, William Harold Lilly.

He is survived by his children, Riley and Mason Bullen; mother of his children, Suzanne Bullen; and mother, Terecia Goodman and step-father Dale Goodman.

The family will hold a graveside service Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Nichols Family Cemetery in Wartburg with Jeneen Kohler officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store