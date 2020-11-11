1/
Colin Bullen
Colin â€œKellyâ€� Bullen, 53, of Houston, Texas, passed away onÂ Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Colin Bullen; and step-father, William Harold Lilly.
He is survived by his children, Riley and Mason Bullen; mother of his children, Suzanne Bullen; and mother, Terecia Goodman and step-father Dale Goodman.
The family will hold a graveside service Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Nichols Family Cemetery in Wartburg with Jeneen Kohler officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
