Ella Olmstead

Ella Mae Olmstead, 89, of Deer Lodge, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by husband, Clayton R. Olmstead; parents, Guy and Laura Stringfield.

She is survived by her sons, Tom Olmstead and wife Kay, Wayne Olmstead and wife Barbara; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Friends are invited to come and sign register book.ÊThe family will hold a private graveside service.



