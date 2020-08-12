1/
Ella Olmstead
Ella Mae Olmstead, 89, of Deer Lodge, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband, Clayton R. Olmstead; parents, Guy and Laura Stringfield.
She is survived by her sons, Tom Olmstead and wife Kay, Wayne Olmstead and wife Barbara; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Friends are invited to come and sign register book.ÊThe family will hold a private graveside service.

Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schubert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
