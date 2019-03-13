Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Armes. View Sign



He was born on July 14, 1959 to Weldon and Doris Armes and was the youngest of six sons. He was of the Baptist faith. At his passing he was surrounded by his loving family and a host of close racing friends. During his hard fought battle with lung cancer, he maintained his sense of humor, his independence, and kept the hammer down until the very end.

He was met at the Heavenly gates by his parents, Weldon and Doris Armes; uncle, Carlton Hart; brothers, Larry 'Spook' Armes, Jack Armes, Terry 'Hard Luck' Armes, Dennis Armes and Donald Armes.

He leaves behind his heartbroken children, son, Donnie Braden and wife Robin of Kingston; son, Travis 'Big Trav' Armes of Petros; daughter, Samantha Seiber and husband Clay of Wartburg; grandchildren, Kimberly Braden, Summer Braden, Donald Clayton Seiber III (Little Buddy) and Weldon LeeRoy Seiber. Also mourning is his former wife and supportive friend until the end, Lois Carroll of Petros; niece, Carrisa Armes for her support and love during his illness and at the hospital.

James B. passed down his passion for racing, fast cars and big trucks to all his children and grandsons. We cherish our childhood memories of trucking with Dad. He was actively involved in all aspects of Team Petros dirt racing, as the Team Petros Dad. He was proud to have guided his son and son-in-law to starting their own trucking businesses. He often joked that no decision was made in Team Petros or the trucking businesses without his sign off and always with a huge grin on his face. He loved spending time with his grandsons and let them run wild around the garage. He found relaxation in detailing his vehicles. He was rarely seen without a Winston and an ice cold Coca Cola.

Our hearts are broken at the loss of our beloved Dad, grandfather, friend and hero. It's devastating to see him leave this Earth but he will never leave our hearts. We're all proud to continue his legacies. We love you Spiderman, keep on truckin'.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Ward, Bro. Luke Ward and Bro. Lee Phillips officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



1318 Knoxville Highway

Wartburg , TN 37887

(423) 346-6677 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2019

