Jeremy Mullins

Jeremy Allen Mullins, 38, of the Boswell Chapel community, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vickie Duncan; and grandparents, Jewell Duncan, Ruthelda Duncan, Fred Mullins and Jean Mullins.
He is survived by his father, Dennis Duncan of Boswell Chapel.
The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-1 p.m. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. with Bro. Robert Laymance officiating. Interment followed in Piney Church Cemetery.

Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
