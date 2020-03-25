Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leamon Melton. View Sign Service Information Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home 8640 ROSE AVE Douglasville , GA 30134 (770)-942-4246 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born April 11, 1942 in Lancing. He was the best husband, father and PaPaw in the whole world Ñ in fact his grandchildren were his world. A very talented man, he loved playing bluegrass music, playing the guitar, the upright bass and piano. Mr. Melton was known as the patriarch of his extended family with even his neighbors coming to him for advice and help. He loved to work in his yard and was so proud of it. He enjoyed working on cars and could fix anything. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Douglasville. He was a sheet metal worker for 30 years and was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #85.

Mr. Melton was preceded in death by his parents, David Elmer and Mary Francis Melton; brothers, Russell, Ralph, David, Paul and Kenny Melton; and sisters, May Jenkins and Fay Crass.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Stella Melton; son, Michael Melton and Amy Patterson; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Fitts; grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn Melton, Daniel Melton and fiancŽ Anndrea Ours, Natalie Fitts and Stella Fitts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family members and friends.

In accordance with the current health advisories, the family is planning a private visitation and service at this time. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Melton by visiting

Services were entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Ga. 30134

