1/
Pamela Redmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Gay Redmon, 60, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 peacefully at her home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Etta Miller; and son, Mathew Vanwitzenburg.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Redmon; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Katie Vanwitzenburg; sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie Kay and Donnie Griffin; grandsons, Kyle, Isaac, Amias, Brycen, Colt and Jaxson; granddaughters, Caylen, Bree, Anna, Hayley and Lilly; great-grandson, Carter; aunt, Lora Goad; uncle, Willis Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Stewart officiating. A graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Black Creek-Cross Roads Cemetery in Robbins, Tn.
Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Pamela Gay Redmon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schubert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Schubert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Black Creek-Cross Roads Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved