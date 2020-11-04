Pamela Gay Redmon, 60, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020 peacefully at her home.She was preceded in death by her mother, Etta Miller; and son, Mathew Vanwitzenburg.She is survived by her husband, Tim Redmon; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Katie Vanwitzenburg; sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie Kay and Donnie Griffin; grandsons, Kyle, Isaac, Amias, Brycen, Colt and Jaxson; granddaughters, Caylen, Bree, Anna, Hayley and Lilly; great-grandson, Carter; aunt, Lora Goad; uncle, Willis Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Stewart officiating. A graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Black Creek-Cross Roads Cemetery in Robbins, Tn.Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Pamela Gay Redmon.