1/1
Doris A. Singer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris A. Singer (nee Dockrey), age 73, of Lorain, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020.Born March 28, 1947 in Hot Springs, North Carolina, she came to Lorain at the age of 16. Doris lived in Sandusky for 20 years before returning to Lorain this past August when she became ill.While living in Sandusky, Doris worked at Goodwill Industries. She had also worked 30 years in health care at local nursing homes and private residences.She was a member of Word of Life Church in Lorain. Doris loved to play bingo and enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting and spending time with her family.Surviving are her sons, Steven Singer of Goshen, Indiana, Kevin Singer of Cleveland, and David Singer of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughters, Laurie Arce and Tammy Lopez both of Lorain, Christine Ferrer of Elk Grove, Illinois, Carol Webb of Roy, Utah and Brenda Singer of Goshen, Indiana; grandchildren, Robert Singer, William Singer, Vanessa Singer, Kevin Singer, Alijah Simpkins, Carter Miller, Dorian Soto, Marcus Richardson, Jessica Lopez, Sofina Singer, Zaiah Singer, Angel Singer, Makanzie Singer, Ana Cortez, Alexus Cortez, Cameron Medina, Oscar Medina, Xavier Medina, Doris Singer, Cody Singer and Alfred Hedrick; many great grandchildren; sisters, Connie Glenn and Geneva Glenn both of Hot Springs, North Carolina, and Geraldine Stanley of Marshall, North Carolina as well as her companion of 22 years Dennis Buchanan.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mary Lee (nee Johnson) Dockrey; daughter, Sofina Cook; brothers, Robert, Larry and Harry; and a sister, Billy Jean Howard.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Word of Life Church, 3008 Grove Avenue (Rt. 57), Lorain. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved