Doris A. Singer (nee Dockrey), age 73, of Lorain, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020.Born March 28, 1947 in Hot Springs, North Carolina, she came to Lorain at the age of 16. Doris lived in Sandusky for 20 years before returning to Lorain this past August when she became ill.While living in Sandusky, Doris worked at Goodwill Industries. She had also worked 30 years in health care at local nursing homes and private residences.She was a member of Word of Life Church in Lorain. Doris loved to play bingo and enjoyed baking, crocheting, knitting and spending time with her family.Surviving are her sons, Steven Singer of Goshen, Indiana, Kevin Singer of Cleveland, and David Singer of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughters, Laurie Arce and Tammy Lopez both of Lorain, Christine Ferrer of Elk Grove, Illinois, Carol Webb of Roy, Utah and Brenda Singer of Goshen, Indiana; grandchildren, Robert Singer, William Singer, Vanessa Singer, Kevin Singer, Alijah Simpkins, Carter Miller, Dorian Soto, Marcus Richardson, Jessica Lopez, Sofina Singer, Zaiah Singer, Angel Singer, Makanzie Singer, Ana Cortez, Alexus Cortez, Cameron Medina, Oscar Medina, Xavier Medina, Doris Singer, Cody Singer and Alfred Hedrick; many great grandchildren; sisters, Connie Glenn and Geneva Glenn both of Hot Springs, North Carolina, and Geraldine Stanley of Marshall, North Carolina as well as her companion of 22 years Dennis Buchanan.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mary Lee (nee Johnson) Dockrey; daughter, Sofina Cook; brothers, Robert, Larry and Harry; and a sister, Billy Jean Howard.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Word of Life Church, 3008 Grove Avenue (Rt. 57), Lorain.
