Ethel M. Bozik (nee Ferencz), 91, of Lorain, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain after a lengthy illness. She was born January 8, 1929, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Ethel graduated from Clearview High School and worked in the Credit Services Department at Sears Roebuck & Company in Elyria. She was a member of St Peter Parish in Lorain and the Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union Branch # 77. She served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer of the American Slovak Club for many years. Ethel enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, polka music and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son, Rev. Mr. James Bozik, Deacon of St. Peter Parish in Charlotte, North Carolina; and daughter, Diane Bozik of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edward S. Bozik in 2007; parents, John and Anna Ferencz (nee Holinda); brother, Robert J. Ferencz; and sisters, Margaret Schremp, Irene Kacsandi, and Anna Dombrowski. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Please follow the COVID-19guidelines and signage displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The Rev Craig Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to either St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44052, or Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
.