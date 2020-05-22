Howard "Turp" Jay Cobb III, 77 years of age, and a resident of South Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home due to natural causes. He was born February 7, 1943, in Macon, Georgia. Howard lived most of his life in South Amherst. He graduated from Marion L. Steele High School with the class of 1961. Howard was part of the first graduating class to complete all four years at the new high school, and for the past several years, he was part of his high school reunion committee. Howard was employed as an aerospace mechanic at NASA, beginning in the early 60s when NASA’s main mission was to land on the moon. His work involved solving problems with rocket engine mechanics. He retired from NASA in the mid-90s. He also owned and operated Cobb H-D Repair in Lorain for 33 years, where he was able to continue his passion for mechanical problem solving. Howard was a Harley Davidson and BMW enthusiast who loved building, repairing, and riding motorcycles. He was a former president of Amherst Meadowlarks, a member of the BMW Motorcycle Club, and a previous member of Amherst Sportsman Club. When he wasn’t working, Howard enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friends. During high school, Howard played football and continued to meet up with some of his old teammates until his passing. Howard was an avid Civil War buff. His friends describe him as knowledgeable on a wide variety of topics, but history and politics were among his favorites. Howard was very proud of his granddaughter being a professor, and he loved to watch his grandsons ride motorcycles. As a father, he could always be relied upon to give sound advice even during the most difficult of situations. Survivors include his children, Kelly Jo Cassidy of Lorain and Howard "Jay" Cobb IV of South Amherst; his grandchildren, Melanie Henderson (Derek) of Dublin, Charles Cobb and Deegan Cobb of Amherst; his siblings, Michael Cobb (Kim) of Amherst, Candy King (Kelly) of South Amherst and Kathleen Vandersommen of Norwalk, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles A. Cobb, John R. Cobb, Mary Helen Cobb; and his parents, Howard, Jr. and Helene Cobb (nee: Katona). Private family services will be held with public memorial services to be announced following COVID19 restriction. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.