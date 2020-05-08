Jesse A. Cantrell, 93, of Elyria, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Danbury Senior Living in Broadview Heights. He was born March 27, 1927, in Hylton, Kentucky. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Champlain. He retired from US Steel after 37 ½ years. He enjoyed attending St. John’s Exercise Group on West River Road led by Linda Crowser. Jesse will be deeply missed by his family. He was married to Barbara Ann (Evans) for nearly 50 years and lovingly called her "The Boss." He is survived by his daughters, Gerry Arquillo (Dennis), Marylynn Lattea, Barbara Austin (Tom), and Joyce Tavenner (Chris); his sons, John Holloway (Sylvia) and Todd Holloway (Debbie). He has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he adored, and they called him "Peeps" or "Pepaw." He was preceded in death by his sons, Robin Cantrell and Kevin Holloway; a daughter, Laura Chapman; and a very special son-in-law, Elden Lattea. His wife would like to thank Danbury Senior Living for the wonderful care he received the last few months and Kindred Hospice Group of Independence, especially his nurse, Scott. She also wants to especially thank their granddaughter, Kimberly Ponting, and their daughter, Marylynn Lattea, for everything they have done. A private graveside service will be at Ridge Hill Memorial Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lucky Fin Project, 1320 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067.