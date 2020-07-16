John Perry, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Born November 8, 1935, to Rush and Gladys (nee Stephens) Perry in Amherstdale, West Virginia, John moved to the Lorain area in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May of 1955, serving four years. Later, he was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 in Lorain. John enjoyed fishing and golfing. Surviving are his sons, Ronald Perry, Johnny Allen (Chris) Perry, and Gary Wayne Lasko; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; a brother, Floyd (Phyllis) Perry, Charlie (Pat) Perry, and Sam (Luella) Perry; sisters, Evelyn Perry and Lois Ann (Jeff) Fry; and many nieces and nephews, including his niece, Kristie Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Perry and Bob Perry; and a sister, Louise Tilker. Funeral services will be held on July 31st at 12:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements. To send online condolences, go to: www.dovinfcs.com
